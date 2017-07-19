Poppy Seed Dressing

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

2 tsp dry mustard

2 tsp salt

2/3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 Tbsp onion juice

1 ½ cups canola oil

2 Tbsp poppy seeds

Directions:

Mix sugar, mustard, salt, and vinegar in blender. Add onion juice, blend thoroughly. Add oil slowly, blending constantly, continue blending until thick. Add poppy seeds and blend for a few minutes more.

Keep in refrigerator stored in covered jar.

Presented by: Bradford Catered Events

Date: 7/19/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM