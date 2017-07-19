Poppy Seed Dressing

Ingredients:
1 cup sugar
2 tsp dry mustard
2 tsp salt
2/3 cup apple cider vinegar
3 Tbsp onion juice
1 ½ cups canola oil
2 Tbsp poppy seeds
Directions:
Mix sugar, mustard, salt, and vinegar in blender. Add onion juice, blend thoroughly. Add oil slowly, blending constantly, continue blending until thick. Add poppy seeds and blend for a few minutes more.
Keep in refrigerator stored in covered jar.
