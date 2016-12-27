Popular 'Blue Plate Special' radio show hitting the road

WDVX's popular "Blue Plate Special" show is hitting the road for at least two months.

Work on the downtown Knoxville Visitor Center, from which the show typically airs, is prompting the move beginning in January.

"Blue Plate" typically is a free hourlong live show in which local and visiting artists perform while broadcast live on the non-profit station at 89.9 FM. The show has been on the air about a dozen years.

Music ranges from Americana to classic country to bluegrass and beyond.

The Open Chord, 8502 Kingston Pike, will host the first road show on Jan. 13, according to the station. The Lonetones and the South Carolina Broadcasters will play then.

Look for upcoming shows on the Pellissippi State Community College campus, the Clayton Center on the Maryville College campus and the Grove Theatre in Oak Ridge.

The Visitor Center at Gay Street and Summit Hill Drive is expected to hold a grand reopening March 2.

Listener-supported WDVX can be heard in East Tennessee and southeast Kentucky. On the web, you can hear live streaming on WDVX.com.

