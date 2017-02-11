Popular cheese brand recalls over contamination concerns

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 05: A view of Sargento cheese on display at the Food Network Magazine Cooking School 2016 (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Food Network Magazine) (Photo: Monica Schipper, Custom)

PLYMOUTH, WIS. - Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

A company in Indiana notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby Cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes.

No illnesses have been reported because of that cheese.

The recalled products are:

6.84 ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017

8 ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho and Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017

Sargento has also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese. No other Sargento products are affected.

