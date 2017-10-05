Portion of Cherokee National Forest closed to investigate Navy plane crash

Crews gathered Monday morning to start searching the Monroe County area after a jet crash over the weekend. (Photo: WBIR)

TELLICO PLAINS - The U.S. Forest Service is closing a portion of the Tellico Ranger District in the Cherokee National Forest to the public as the investigation into the Oct. 1 Navy plane crash that killed two pilots continues.

The closure will be temporary until the investigation is finished and includes the following areas:

FS-RD 210 - Tellico River Road from Pheasant Field Picnic Area to Stateline Campground

FS-RD - Beaverdam Bald Road

FS-RD 61 - Whigg Meadow Road

FS-RD – 40841

FS-RD – 40921

FS-RD – 2417 – Big Cove Branch Road

Benton MacKaye Trail #2 from Sandy Gap to Mud Gap

Kirkland Creek Trail (#85)

Whigg Ridge Trail (#86)

Brookshire Creek Trail (#180)

The two pilots that died in the crash Sunday were 31-year-old Lt. Patrick L. Ruth, of Metairie, Louisiana, and 25-year-old Lt. j.g. Wallace E. Burch, of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Both pilots were assigned to the "Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 7 based at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, the Navy said.

Ruth had been a member of the squadron since 2015, and had served in the Navy for nine years. Burch joined VT-7 in 2016, and had served in the Navy for three years.

The Navy previously said the T-45C Goshawk was carrying an instructor and a pilot when it crashed near Tellico Plains.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

