Portion of Cherokee National Forest closed to investigate Navy plane crash

WBIR 2:07 PM. EDT October 05, 2017

TELLICO PLAINS - The U.S. Forest Service is closing a portion of the Tellico Ranger District in the Cherokee National Forest to the public as the investigation into the Oct. 1 Navy plane crash that killed two pilots continues.

The closure will be temporary until the investigation is finished and includes the following areas:

  • FS-RD 210 - Tellico River Road from Pheasant Field Picnic Area to Stateline Campground 
  • FS-RD - Beaverdam Bald Road
  • FS-RD 61 - Whigg Meadow Road
  • FS-RD – 40841
  • FS-RD – 40921
  • FS-RD – 2417 – Big Cove Branch Road
  • Benton MacKaye Trail #2 from Sandy Gap to Mud Gap
  • Kirkland Creek Trail (#85)
  • Whigg Ridge Trail (#86)
  • Brookshire Creek Trail (#180)

The two pilots that died in the crash Sunday were 31-year-old Lt. Patrick L. Ruth, of Metairie, Louisiana, and 25-year-old Lt. j.g. Wallace E. Burch, of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Both pilots were assigned to the "Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 7 based at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, the Navy said. 

Ruth had been a member of the squadron since 2015, and had served in the Navy for nine years. Burch joined VT-7 in 2016, and had served in the Navy for three years. 

The Navy previously said the T-45C Goshawk was carrying an instructor and a pilot when it crashed near Tellico Plains.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

