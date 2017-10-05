Portion of Cherokee National Forest closed to investigate Navy plane crash

TELLICO PLAINS - The U.S. Forest Service is closing a portion of the Tellico Ranger District in the Cherokee National Forest to the public as the investigation into the Oct. 1 Navy plane crash that killed two pilots continues.
The closure will be temporary until the investigation is finished and includes the following areas:
- FS-RD 210 - Tellico River Road from Pheasant Field Picnic Area to Stateline Campground
- FS-RD - Beaverdam Bald Road
- FS-RD 61 - Whigg Meadow Road
- FS-RD – 40841
- FS-RD – 40921
- FS-RD – 2417 – Big Cove Branch Road
- Benton MacKaye Trail #2 from Sandy Gap to Mud Gap
- Kirkland Creek Trail (#85)
- Whigg Ridge Trail (#86)
- Brookshire Creek Trail (#180)
The two pilots that died in the crash Sunday were 31-year-old Lt. Patrick L. Ruth, of Metairie, Louisiana, and 25-year-old Lt. j.g. Wallace E. Burch, of Horn Lake, Mississippi.
Both pilots were assigned to the "Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 7 based at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, the Navy said.
Ruth had been a member of the squadron since 2015, and had served in the Navy for nine years. Burch joined VT-7 in 2016, and had served in the Navy for three years.
The Navy previously said the T-45C Goshawk was carrying an instructor and a pilot when it crashed near Tellico Plains.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
