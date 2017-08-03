Possible human skull found in Harlan County, Ky.

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY. - A tree service worker discovered a possible human skull while working in Harlan County, Kentucky, on Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP said the worker from Phillips Tree Service came across the remains off of Philpot Lane in the Shields community around 10:30 a.m.

KSP detectives collected the remains, which are being sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

The case is under investigation.

