One lane closed while TDOT repairs hole on Alcoa Highway

One lane is closed on Alcoa Highway as TDOT crews repair a depression in the roadway.

The lane closure is in the northbound lane of Alcoa Highway near the University of Tennessee Medical Center. A TDOT spokesperson said there is a "roadway depression," and crews are assessing the situation.

While they initially thought it might be a sinkhole, spokesperson Mark Nagi said crews found no evidence of a sinkhole once they started digging.

"It appears to be an old abandoned waterline that had created the issue at approximately 8 feet below the surface of the roadway," Nagi said. "The soil at the abandoned waterline was wet, however no throat or cavity of a sinkhole could be found."

Nagi said crews replaced "flowable fill material" in the hole Sunday night, which requires 24 hours of cure time before the lane can be reopened. Once the material sets, crews will square of the hole that formed and patch back asphalt around the hole.

The goal is to reopen the lane Tuesday morning, but Nagi said rainy weather may impact that schedule.

