Potatoes and Peanut Garlic Chutney

Ingredients:
2 cups dry roasted salted peanuts
9-10 cloves of garlic
3 tsp red chili powder
1/2 tbsp olive oil
2 large potatoes cubed
2 tsp cumin seeds
2 tsp olive oil
Mix peanuts, garlic, chili powder and olive oil. Blend together in blender to form a dry chutney. Store in airtight container. In a large skillet add oil and cumin seeds. Sauté for 30 secs. Add potatoes and cover. Cool until potatoes are al dente. Add 4 tablespoons dry peanut garlic chutney. Mix well. Cover and cook for additional 2 mins. Add 2 tsp of fresh lime juice. Mix well and garnish with mint leaves and serve warm.
Note: You can substitute potatoes with Okra or Brussels sprouts.
Presented by: Smita Borole
Date: 2/17/17
