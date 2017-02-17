Potatoes and Peanut Garlic Chutney

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

2 cups dry roasted salted peanuts

9-10 cloves of garlic

3 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tbsp olive oil

2 large potatoes cubed

2 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp olive oil

Mix peanuts, garlic, chili powder and olive oil. Blend together in blender to form a dry chutney. Store in airtight container. In a large skillet add oil and cumin seeds. Sauté for 30 secs. Add potatoes and cover. Cool until potatoes are al dente. Add 4 tablespoons dry peanut garlic chutney. Mix well. Cover and cook for additional 2 mins. Add 2 tsp of fresh lime juice. Mix well and garnish with mint leaves and serve warm.

Note: You can substitute potatoes with Okra or Brussels sprouts.

Presented by: Smita Borole

Date: 2/17/17



(© 2017 WBIR)