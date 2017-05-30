Predators fan who threw catfish on ice charged in Pittsburgh

A catfish is scooped off the ice after a fan threw it onto the ice during the second period of Game 1 in the Stanley Cup Final at PPF Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Monday, May 29, 2017. Photo: Andrew Nelles/Tennessean.com.

A Nashville Predators fan who threw a catfish on the ice during Monday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in Pittsburgh is being charged in connection to the incident, according to Pittsburgh police.

According to police, 36-year-old Jacob Waddell of Nolensville bought the catfish in Tennessee and vacuum sealed it, put it in his compression shorts and removed it in a men's room at PPG Paints Arena. At 9:30 p.m., during the second period, the catfish sailed over the glass around the rink and flopped onto the ice, police say.

Police say Waddell was escorted immediately from the arena and charged with disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting and possession of an instrument of crime.

On Monday morning, Waddell took to Twitter and boasted about his toss. Before that he tweeted that he brought the fish to the game from Nashville.

@PredsMaverick Charge they may, charge they might, that Catfish still hit the ice last night!!!! Go Preds!!! — Jake Deveral Waddell (@JacobDeveral) May 30, 2017

Shortly after the charges became public Tuesday morning, legions of Nashvillians pledged to help Waddell.

Several Metro Nashville council members took to Twitter in his support. There was even an offer of free legal help.

Councilman Freddie O'Connell said he's asked the Metro Council office to draft a resolution requesting that Allegheny County, Pa, where Waddell was charged, pardon him.

"This is fandom," O'Connell said. "If we're really going to escalate this to the point where people having some fun in a sports arena, and a little prank becomes a serious charge and carries with it a fine, maybe it's time to deescalate that and let fans be fans."

"This was something that was just done for fun, and for a charge to be brought here I think is overstepping just a little"

Council members Jeremy Elrod and Councilwoman Kathleen Murphy said they would co-sponsor the resolution.

Lawyer and former assistant prosecutor Rob McGuire offered free legal representation.

“This is good-natured fandom, it didn’t hurt anybody, didn’t disrupt the game,” said McGuire, a Preds fan who couldn’t get tickets to the Stanley Cup Final.

“If he wanted my help, I’d go to Pittsburgh and defend a Nashvillian’s right to throw catfish on the ice all day long.”

It may not be that easy: McGuire would need a Pennsylvania lawyer to support him before he can practice law there.

So McGuire turned to Twitter, asking for an assist from fans of the Penguins’ in-state rival, the Philadelphia Flyers.

I will represent him pro bono if I can get a PA attorney to sponsor me pro hac vice up there. Where you at Flyer-fan-attorneys in PA?? https://t.co/9OMWrj7ja8 — Rob McGuire (@RobMcGuireLaw) May 30, 2017

“My heart goes out to the guy,” he said, “that’s ridiculous for him to get arrested for something so petty.”

