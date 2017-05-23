WBIR
Predators ticket prices soar as high as $15K on resale sites

May 23, 2017: For the first time ever, the Nashville Predators are heading to the Stanley Cup Final.

Jamie McGee , jmcgee@tennessean.com , WBIR 1:19 PM. EDT May 23, 2017

Want to watch the Predators play in the Stanley Cup Final? It will cost you.

The running price in the nosebleed section for the June 3 home game is $727. Center ice, second row can run up to a cool $15,000, according to resale site Tickets.Expert. Stubhub offers slightly more reasonable rates with lower bowl seats as high as $7,700.

The Nashville Predators do not recommend resale sites because of potential counterfeit sales. Spokeswoman Natalie Aronson said tickets will be available later today on the team’s site and on Ticketmaster.com

SCHEDULE: Predators open Stanley Cup Final May 29

Aronson said the team is seeing increased demand for season tickets for next year, given the team's historic season. Season ticket holders have guaranteed playoff tickets.

“There is a lot of excitement around our team, seeing how well our season's gone,” Aronson said. “People want to be a part of that.”

Reach Jamie McGee at 615-259-8071 and on Twitter @JamieMcGee_.

