Preparing for the eclipse: what to pack

KNOXVILLE - The total solar eclipse is almost upon us, and visitors from across the planet are traveling to Tennessee this week-end to view on Monday.
Dave Jones with the Tennessee Department of Tourism has a list of items to help you prepare for an Eclipse Road Trip.
PICK YOUR SPACE:
-Look for wide open spaces—free from distraction and street lights or light sensors
-Length of totality—different locations will get a different view
-Restroom facilities close by
-Arrive before to enjoy the total experience, not just totality
BEFORE YOU GO:
-get protective eyewear
-fill up your tank of gas early and beat the crowds
-bring cash, small bills
-printed maps in case there is no service
-Download directions and maps from Google
Cell Phone Traffic Tools: Update/download apps
WHAT TO PACK:
-phone charger
-blanket, chair, trash bags, neck pillow, hat
-Ice Chest –stay hydrated!!
-sandwiches or snacks as backup
-favorite celebration beverage at the end: champagne, wine, Sundrop
-themed snacks: Moon Pies, Sunflower seeds, Sun Chips, Milky Way candy bars
Did you know NASA interns have created an eclipse playlist?
Check it out here!
