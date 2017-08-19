Preparing for the eclipse: what to pack

Eclipse glasses are a must! Don't forget to protect your eyes.

KNOXVILLE - The total solar eclipse is almost upon us, and visitors from across the planet are traveling to Tennessee this week-end to view on Monday.

Dave Jones with the Tennessee Department of Tourism has a list of items to help you prepare for an Eclipse Road Trip.

Dave Jones says don't forget your eclipse glasses, drinks and snacks!



PICK YOUR SPACE:

-Look for wide open spaces—free from distraction and street lights or light sensors

-Length of totality—different locations will get a different view

-Restroom facilities close by

-Arrive before to enjoy the total experience, not just totality



BEFORE YOU GO:

-get protective eyewear

-fill up your tank of gas early and beat the crowds

-bring cash, small bills

-printed maps in case there is no service

-Download directions and maps from Google

Cell Phone Traffic Tools: Update/download apps

Have fun with the kids by choosing eclipse-themed snacks.

WHAT TO PACK:

-phone charger

-blanket, chair, trash bags, neck pillow, hat

-Ice Chest –stay hydrated!!

-sandwiches or snacks as backup

-favorite celebration beverage at the end: champagne, wine, Sundrop

-themed snacks: Moon Pies, Sunflower seeds, Sun Chips, Milky Way candy bars





With lots of cell phones in the same area, service might get tricky so pack a map.

Did you know NASA interns have created an eclipse playlist?

Check it out here!



© 2017 WBIR.COM