Prescribed fires resume in Great Smoky Mountains

Fire crews control a prescribed fire to help he habitat in Cades Cove. (Photo: WBIR)

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS - Where there is smoke, these days there is stress in the Great Smoky Mountains. The national park is just twelve weeks removed from the devastating arson on Chimney Tops that eventually grew into the wildfire that killed 14 people in Sevier County.

Shane Paxton, one of the fire managers for the National Park Service, is mindful flames can rekindle fear after such a traumatic event. But this week he and his fellow crew members are back in the routine of helping the habitat by setting prescribed fires in Cades Cove.

Crews set fire to a meadow in Cades Cove, a routine designed to help the ecosystem. (Photo: WBIR)

"I think there's some apprehension and a little bit of pressure on ourselves, mostly because we know we're in the public eye more than usual," said Paxton. "It's not going to change our operation or the way we conduct business. But it does weigh in on our stress levels and our brains a little bit."

Crews started burning the meadows in Cades Cove on Thursday and will continue through Sunday. The only thing the prescribed burns in Cades Cove have in common with November's arson is they are fires set by humans. The terrain, conditions, planning, and supervision are entirely different.

"We're conducting this fire under conditions we can control, where a wildfire is its own animal and calling the shots itself," said Paxton. "We're aware anytime you put fire on the ground, there is some level of danger involved. If the conditions are not right, we will not burn. We're constantly measuring the moisture and humidity in the air, in the ground, in the duff soil, checking the wind, and doing everything to minimize the risk. Then we have people out here on ATVs, with fire trucks, and all the things necessary to fight a fire and stop it from spreading."

A small fire-whirl spins in the meadow of Cades Cove during a prescribed burn. (Photo: WBIR)

Paxton highlighted the difference between conditions now and conditions in November by referring to the KBDI index. That's a scale that measures drought conditions and the risk of wildfires.

"The KBDI index measure the drought conditions and fire risk on a scale of 0 up to 800. The higher the number, the greater the risk. That number was almost 600 when the fires hit in November. This week it is 2. We're about as wet as we can be while still being able to carry fire. It's going to be a terrific day to burn in Cades Cove."

The park usually prescribes these burns in Cades Cove a couple of times a year to give the ground a fresh start for fertile native grass, feed animals, and stop the scenic meadows from becoming overgrown.

"Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem, so we're reintroducing the natural thing that helps benefit all of the native species," said Paxton.

View from an overlook of the prescribed fire in Cades Cove. (Photo: WBIR)

These controlled burns not only help with vegetation and wildlife. They also reduce the risk of wildfires growing out of control.

"It reduces hazard fuels. It gets rid of a lot of the woody debris that is on the ground from years of buildup without fires. That means overall, there is less fuel to burn in the case of a wildfire hitting this area," said Paxton. "So we're increasing firefighter safety and we're increasing visitor safety."

"The fires are also great at getting rid of non-native species. We have a lot of Fescue grass that was introduced when people used this land for agriculture and grazing, but it has no ecological benefit for our native animals," said park spokesperson Jamie Sanders.

Flames in Cades Cove during a prescribed burn. (Photo: WBIR)

The intentional flames signal recovery in the park as it gets back to normal. Where there's smoke, there will hopefully be less stress about a heavily-controlled fire that helps the habitat.

"The wildlife benefit is unmatched as far as what we can do as treatment to help restore Cades Cove," said Paxton.

During the prescribed burns, Hyatt Lane will be closed. However, the main scenic loop will remain open to traffic. Park staff will be available at overlooks and parking areas to answer questions during the burns. Drivers should be aware of smoke, turn on headlights, slow down in work zones, but avoid stopping in the main roadways.

LINK: Great Smoky Mountains wildland fire homepage

(© 2017 WBIR)