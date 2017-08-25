President Trump lashes back at Sen. Corker: 'Tennessee not happy!'

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, will meet with President-elect Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to lash back at U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee over the senator's comments last week that the president doesn’t understand the character of the nation and has not shown the competence to lead.

Trump, at 8:25 a.m. EST, tweeted:

"Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in '18. Tennessee not happy!"

Corker has not said whether he will run for a third Senate term in 2018. Meanwhile, some on the populist, tea-party wing of the party, including former state Rep. Joe Carr, are considering a primary challenge to Corker.

Trump's Tweet came as Corker's comments have gotten increasing airtime following the violence at white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Va. on the weekend of Aug. 12 and Trump's campaign-style rally in Phoenix this week.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked about Corker's comments during Thursday's White House briefing.

“That’s a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn’t dignify a response from this podium,” she said.

