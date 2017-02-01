Preview: Super-Fans' unbelievable Dolly Parton collection

A preview of the home in Pigeon Forge with the largest private collection of Dolly Parton memorabilia. Watch WBIR for the full story on the Dolly super-fans at 11 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.

WBIR 1:10 AM. EST February 02, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories