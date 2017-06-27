Private Nonprofits eligible for disaster relief after May storms, flooding

KNOXVILLE - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Tuesday that certain Private Nonprofit organizations, or PNP organizations, in Tennessee that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest rate disaster loans.

PNPs located in Blount, Cumberland, Fayette, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Putnam, Rhea, Roane, Sevier, Shelby and Smith counties in Tennessee are eligible to apply.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to; food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

These loans are available following a Presidential disaster declaration for Public Assistance resulting from damages caused by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding on May 27- 28, 2017.

According to the SBA, PNP organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2.5 percent with terms up to 30 years.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Aug. 22, 2017. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is March 23, 2018.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from www.sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

