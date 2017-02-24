Protesters demand Congressman Duncan hold town hall

Protesters rallied outside Congressman Jimmy Duncan's office demanding a town hall meeting. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - More than 100 protesters rallied outside U.S. Rep. John J. "Jimmy" Duncan's office Friday afternoon demanding he hold a town hall.

Demonstrators said the U.S. representative is ignoring their voice on issues such as the potential repeal of the Affordable Health Care Act.

WBIR 10News reached out to Duncan's office to see how many one-on-one meetings he has made with constituents this year.

"Congressman Duncan has met with over one hundred people so far this year who have scheduled office appointments in Washington D.C. or Knoxville," Duncan's Deputy Chief of Staff Don Walker said in an email, "This does not include discussions he has had with constituents who attended his reception for the Inauguration or his daily interactions in the community."

Other Republican congressmen have faced contentious crowds at recent town hall meetings.

(© 2017 WBIR)