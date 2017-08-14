Protesters topple Confederate statue during Durham rally

(Photo: WRAL (NBC))

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL-NBC) — A group of protesters in Durham toppled a Confederate monument Monday evening.

The statue is called the Confederate Soldiers Monument and was dedicated in 1924.

The protest began at about 6 p.m. near the old courthouse and a portion of East Main Street was closed as a result.

A man used a ladder to reach the top of the statue, which had been sprayed with cooking spray by authorities to make it more difficult to climb, and it was pulled down with a rope.

Protesters began kicking the statue and chanting after it fell.

