Puppy tests positive for parvo at Young-Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE - Dog adoption services at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village were canceled for the remainder of the day Wednesday after a puppy tested positive for Parvovirus.
The dogs and puppies will undergo medical testing for possible Parvovirus the rest of the day
In addition, comprehensive cleaning again will be conducted.
Young-Williams Animal Center said they take every available precaution for the safety of the animals.
The shelter’s intake process includes vaccinations for the Parvovirus, among other vaccinations.
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs