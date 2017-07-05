Puppy tests positive for parvo at Young-Williams Animal Center

Young-Williams is Knox County's largest shelter (Photo: Michael Crowe, WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Dog adoption services at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village were canceled for the remainder of the day Wednesday after a puppy tested positive for Parvovirus.

The dogs and puppies will undergo medical testing for possible Parvovirus the rest of the day

In addition, comprehensive cleaning again will be conducted.

Young-Williams Animal Center said they take every available precaution for the safety of the animals.

The shelter’s intake process includes vaccinations for the Parvovirus, among other vaccinations.

