Puppy tests positive for parvo at Young-Williams Animal Center

Lauren Hoar, WBIR 3:04 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Dog adoption services at Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village were canceled for the remainder of the day Wednesday after a puppy tested positive for Parvovirus.

The dogs and puppies will undergo medical testing for possible Parvovirus the rest of the day

In addition, comprehensive cleaning again will be conducted.

Young-Williams Animal Center said they take every available precaution for the safety of the animals.

The shelter’s intake process includes vaccinations for the Parvovirus, among other vaccinations. 

