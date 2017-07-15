Pygmy goat steals the show as coffee shop mascot

A caffeine buzz is usually the draw at a coffee shop, but the buzz at Civil Goat is all about Butters, the shop mascot.

"I thought I'd stop by and check him out," Ginger Bane said.

She stopped by to meet the shop's mascot, a 5-month-old pygmy goat named Butters. Oh, and she also got a nitro cold brew.

Civil Goat owner Chris O’Brien said Butters is what draws in the customers.

"He's numero uno and somewhere is the coffee and then behind that, is us," O’Brien explained.

O'Brien was originally looking to get a dog and make that the mascot. But then, the 'Most-Austin-Thing-Ever' happened.

"I found some ladies that were selling pygmy goats," O'Brien said. "You know, I said 'What the heck? Let's get a goat and see what happens.'"

O'Brien describes his onesie-wearing, diaper-wearing inside goat as 'very, very quirky.’

O'Brien hopes people come by to meet Butters and keep coming for the coffee.

