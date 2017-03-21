Python stolen from Va. Beach pet store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the people who snuck off with a slithery serpent.
Officers responded to a larceny call Monday night at Pet Paradise, located in the 300 block of Kellam Road. Staff at the store told police a green tree python -- worth more than $300 -- had been taken from the store.
The stolen pyhon is a juvenile and yellow in color. These pythons turn green as they get older.
Surveillance video shows two suspects, a man and a woman who allegedly snatched the snake as staff were preparing to sell it to them.
No other information is available at this time.
