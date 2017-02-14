Railroad repair work could slow you down this week at several Knoxville area crossings.

According to the city government, rail operator CSX plans repairs at five crossings. Contract crews on behalf of CSX will conduct the work.

Beginning Wednesday morning, repairs will be done at the at-grade crossing on Liberty Street between Middlebrook Pike and Morris Avenue. The area is heavily traveled.

Be prepared for detours and detour signs. The street is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Four other roads, all generally in northwest Knoxville, will be affected as crews work at crossings.

They are: Piney Grove Church Road between Amherst and Helmbolt roads; Third Creek Road between Webb Lane and Hinton Road; Jackson Road between Amherst Road and Lucile Lane; and Knott Road between Tenwood Drive and Middlebrook Pike.

The four road sections are expected to close, according to the city, between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Workers will be removing asphalt, surfacing the tracks and the repaving with asphalt.

