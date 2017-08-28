RAM asking for volunteers & donations for Texas relief efforts

Flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - East Tennessee-based Remote Area Medical (RAM) and its Disaster Relief Team are heading to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The group, known for providing free medical care for people in need around the world, is looking for volunteer doctors, nurses, veterinarians, EMT's, paramedics, truck drivers, and general support volunteers. People with flat bottom boats or vehicles that can operate in high water areas are also needed in the flooded areas in and around Houston.

Volunteers are responsible for their own travel expenses, and will need to bring their own tents, sleeping bags, food and supplies for the duration of their time volunteering.

“The damage and destruction caused by this hurricane is the worst we’ve seen in more than a decade,” said RAM Founder and President Stan Brock. “RAM’s Disaster Relief Team is gearing up to help our friends in Texas who have been displaced by this natural disaster. We are confident our Corps of Volunteers will respond and help out in any way possible.”

To volunteer, email volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

RAM will also be accepting the following types of donations at its headquarters, located at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd., Rockford, TN 37853,

• Plastic Totes

• Bleach

• Flashlights/ Batteries

• Mops/ Brooms/ Shovels

• Baby Diapers

• Water

• Gatorade

• Dog Food/ Cat Food

• Hygiene Items

You can also make a monetary donation at ramusa.org/donate. Apply the donation to “Disaster Response and Relief.”

