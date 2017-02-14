RAM & YWAC team up for free vet clinic

Remote Area Medical and Young-Williams Animal Center team up for free veterinary services. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Remote Area Medical (RAM) teamed up with Young-Williams Animal Center (YWAC) on Tuesday to provide free veterinary services.

Volunteers identified about 50 families who were at RAM"s free medical clinic in Knoxville last weekend who had pets that needed to be fixed.

They set up appointments for them to bring their pets to Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park to be spayed and neutered. They also offered vaccines and microchipping.

The clinic helped 69 cats and dogs at no cost to their owners.

"One of the goals we have with Young-Williams Animal Center is to reduce the number of homeless pets in the community and the best way to do that is spay and neuter so we try to make that available to as many people as possible," said YWAC's Dr. Lisa Chassy.

RAM has done veterinary clinics in the past, but took a break for a few years. It is revamping those clinics now.

The veterinary services were conducted in Young-Williams Spay Shuttle. You can find out more information or make an appointment by calling: 865-215-6677.

