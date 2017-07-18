Random Acts of Flowers Knoxville makes 75 thousandth delivery

Random Acts of Flowers Knoxville (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Random Acts of Flowers Knoxville hit a major milestone Tuesday.

The group made their 75 thousandth deliver when they delivered flowers to patients at Parkwest Hospital.

The organization recycles and repurposes flowers then takes them to hospitals, nursing homes and hospice care centers.

Random Acts of Flowers delivered 122 bouquets to Parkwest on Tuesday. The flowers come from things like weddings, grocery stores, and special events.

