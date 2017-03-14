Randy Boyd launches statewide campaign tour

Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd visited his former elementary school to kick off an eight-city announcement tour for his gubernatorial campaign.

Boyd announced his candidacy in the 2018 run for governor last week. On Tuesday, he started a three-day statewide tour of campaign events.

Boyd, the former state economic and community development commissioner, spoke at New Hopewell School in South Knoxville. His speech focused on jobs and education.

Boyd said he wants to continue the Drive to 55 initiative to have 55 percent of Tennesseans with a college degree or certificate by the year 2025.

He also addressed the need for continued road improvement projects across the state.

"As Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, one of the things we sold was the fact that we had great roads and great infrastructure. We were given that by our forefathers. We need to make sure we pass along the same things that we inherited," Boyd said.

Boyd said he plans to visit "all four corners" of Tennessee during his campaign. After Tuesday morning's event at New Hopewell, he headed on to events in Nashville and Union City.

State Sen. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, has also filed paperwork to run for governor. On the Democratic side of the race, former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has announced his candidacy.

© 2017 WBIR.COM