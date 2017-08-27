Randy Boyd is turning his routine morning jog into a way to visit Tennesseans. Courtesy Randy Boyd campaign (Photo: Ackerson, Leslie)

KNOXVILLE - Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd is lacing up his tennis shoes and running across the state he hopes to lead.

In February, Boyd announced his Republican candidacy for Governor. The #RunWithRandy campaign was inspired by Boyd’s love of the sport and promoting a healthier Tennessee.

On Sunday, Boyd’s run winded aroundd the city. He started at the Knoxville Zoo then ran through downtown Knoxville and The University of Tennessee.

The 537.3 mile run started in Bristol and will end in Memphis. He plans to visit all 95 counties, where he will visit with locals to learn about what they want for the state.

A longtime businessman in the city of Knoxville, he is the founder and chairman of Radio Systems Corporation, the owner of the Tennessee Smokies Baseball team and the Johnson City Cardinals.

Boyd recently served in Governor Bill Haslam’s cabinet as the state Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, where he helped create the state’s Drive to 55 workforce development initiative, and the tnAchieves and Tennessee Promise scholarship program to help young people go to college.

