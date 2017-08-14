Rangers searching for teen missing in Smokies

Park rangers are searching for 18-year-old Austin Bohanan in the southwest area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A family member shared this photo of him on social media.

Park rangers are searching for an 18-year-old from Blount County who is believed to be lost in the national park.

Austin Bohanan was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the southwest area of the park, according to a spokesperson with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Rangers started a ground search Monday morning with 13 members of the park's search and rescue team.

The search is focused on the southwest area of the park near Highway 129, the spokesperson said.

No further information about the search was immediately available.

