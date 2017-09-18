Rangers: 5 cars parked overnight smashed by vandals in GSMNP

GATLINBURG, TENN. - Five cars that were vandalized over the weekend is causing some concern in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Four of the cars were so damaged they had to be towed while only one could be driven.

Park rangers said the vandalism happened at three different trail heads on the North Carolina side of the park Saturday night including Newfound Gap, Kenati Park and Thomas Divide Trail.

"Each one of the five vehicles had the windshield damaged and completely bashed in," said GSMNP spokesperson Dana Soehn. "When the people came out of the back country unfortunately what they found was a car no longer driveable."

Soehn said crime like this doesn't happen often.

"This is a very rare circumstance, last time we had random vandalism was over 10 years ago," Soehn said.

Visitors on Monday, aware of what happened, said it makes them think twice.

"I try to park away from the main entrance, obviously locking your doors and valuables and at the same time," Hiker Matt Estes said.

Soehn said any valuables should not be left in plain sight.

"If they have anything valuable, they need to take it with them, or leave it at home or keep it locked in your trunk," Soehn said.

Estes said it's a shame to have to worry.

"You know, we are all out here to enjoy the nature and park and but that's the way our world is today and you have to take the precautions necessary to protect your things," Estes said.

If you know anything about this vandalism, you are urged to call park headquarters at (865) 436-1200.

