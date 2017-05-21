Realtor: Buyers beware, it's a seller's market in East Tennessee

It’s a seller’s market and East Tennessee realtors say it’s the best housing market they’ve seen in over a decade.

Homes are selling fast, but for buyers it’s a different story.

Cole Edwards, a Knoxville realtor, said homes that once might have taken months to sell are now going in days or sometimes even hours.

Edwards said home inventory is low, while more and more buyers are looking for houses.

“This is a great time for a seller because they get the most for their home because it’s low inventory but for buyers it can be really frustrating because they’re having to compete with several other buyers,” Edwards said.

Ashley Phillips and Chad Curtis spent months searching for the perfect house. They two are getting married next year and wanted to find their dream home. Up until recently, they were beginning to get discouraged.

"We looked at them, we looked at them and then all of a sudden they were gone, before we even had a chance to look at them they were gone," Phillips said.

The couple looked at nearly 30 homes with no luck.

"You just have that feeling that you're never going to find one," she said.

Edwards said these days he sees lots of frustrated buyers.

"You could put an offer on a house and be ready and prepared to buy it but there are four other offers coming in so then it's the best offer wins," he said.

Now, more than ever, buyers need to be prepared.

"Go ahead and get familiar with these neighborhoods and price points that way when the right home does come about, we can move quickly," he said.

Phillips and Curtis moved just quickly enough. After touring a Farragut home just once, they went home and made an offer.

"It hit everything on our check list, everything that we wanted, it nailed it to a T," Phillips said. “Just keep looking, it's out there."

This year Knoxville topped the charts, ranking seventh in the country on Zillow's hottest housing markets lists. Home appreciation is expected to grow another 4.4 percent this year.

