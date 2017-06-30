Recanning the spirit of 1982: World's Fair Beer to hit store shelves Monday

KNOXVILLE - Where were you in 1982? If you were in Knoxville, you were certainly one of the 11 million or so people at the 1982 World's Fair.

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It's so powerful, it even makes people pine for eras they never experienced.

Sure, we have the Sunsphere and World's Fair Park to remind us of the good ol' days, but how do you bottle the essence of excitement felt to let people really get a taste of those times?

World's Fair Beer might have an answer in cans next Monday, granted you are of legal drinking age.

Rick Kuhlman came up with the idea of a World's Fair Brew back in the '80s. It was a light lager, brewed in another state, that sold for six months in Tennessee. Now, he's part of the team that's bringing it back.

The beer has been on tap in many bars around Knoxville for a couple of months, but now Kuhlman and his team is bringing back the iconic cans to store shelves. It goes on sale just before Independence Day on Monday, July 3.

The 2017 version of the beer is labeled the same, but there are some differences. This time around it is a pale ale – a "scruffy" pale ale to be exact – because it's brewed right here in Knoxville.

"In 1982, it was a collector's item and if you drank it, you were doubly sorry. One - it tasted terrible. Two - you ruined the value of your collectors item. We're bringing it back on tap so that people can taste it and know that this is a really great beer," said Harrison Collins, a member of the World's Fair Beer team.

Here's how the brewers describe it: "Smooth and approachable, but also bold and flavorful enough for those who crave an experience every time they crack one open. It has a deep orange color like a sunset over the Smoky Mountains. The aroma is bright like the reflection of the Sunsphere in the summertime. The flavor is bustling with tropical and piney hops. This beer greets you with a fruity aroma and finishes with a restrained bitterness, balanced with a crisp flavor."

Even though the taste is a little different than some might remember, the spirit it's carrying on is still very much classic Knoxville.

© 2017 WBIR.COM