Recipe Realities: Teriyaki Chicken Poppers

Ingredients:

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into cubes

1 package thin cut bacon strips, cut into thirds

1 container of fresh pineapple (from the deli), cut into bite-sized cubes

3-4 tablespoons of scallions

3-4 tablespoons of soy sauce

Marinade:

1/4 cup Pineapple Juice

1/4 cup Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon Rice Wine Vinegar

1 tablespoon of Ginger Puree (found in produce section) or minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Brown Sugar

1 tablespoon Minced Garlic

2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

Brown Sugar Mixture:

2/3 cup Brown Sugar

1 tablespoon of ground ginger

1/2 tablespoon of ground garlic

1/2 tablespoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon salt & pepper

Directions:

Mix together marinade ingredients and marinate chicken in the fridge for at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ingredients for Brown Sugar mixture in a small bowl and set aside. Line a baking dish with foil and then place a baking rack on top. Wrap 1/3 of a piece of bacon around a chicken cube and skewer with a toothpick.Add a cube of pineapple on to the toothpick. Sprinkle chicken and pineapple skewer liberally with the brown sugar mixture and place on baking pan rack; repeat process until you have used all the chicken. Bake for 15 minutes and then turn each piece over sprinkling a little more of the brown sugar mixture on. Bake for an additional 15 minutes; turn broiler on high for 2 more minutes to ensure bacon is crisp on the outside. Remove from oven and place on a serving platter. Sprinkle green onions over the skewers and then the 3-4 tablespoons of soy sauce on top (optional).

Date: 10/10/17

