Recipe Realities: Teriyaki Chicken Poppers

Ingredients:
2 large boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into cubes
1 package thin cut bacon strips, cut into thirds
1 container of fresh pineapple (from the deli), cut into bite-sized cubes
3-4 tablespoons of scallions
3-4 tablespoons of soy sauce
Marinade:
1/4 cup Pineapple Juice
1/4 cup Soy Sauce
1 tablespoon Rice Wine Vinegar
1 tablespoon of Ginger Puree (found in produce section) or minced fresh ginger
1 tablespoon red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons Brown Sugar
1 tablespoon Minced Garlic
2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
Brown Sugar Mixture:
2/3 cup Brown Sugar
1 tablespoon of ground ginger
1/2 tablespoon of ground garlic
1/2 tablespoon of onion powder
1 teaspoon salt & pepper
Directions:
Mix together marinade ingredients and marinate chicken in the fridge for at least 2 hours and up to 12 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine ingredients for Brown Sugar mixture in a small bowl and set aside. Line a baking dish with foil and then place a baking rack on top. Wrap 1/3 of a piece of bacon around a chicken cube and skewer with a toothpick.Add a cube of pineapple on to the toothpick. Sprinkle chicken and pineapple skewer liberally with the brown sugar mixture and place on baking pan rack; repeat process until you have used all the chicken. Bake for 15 minutes and then turn each piece over sprinkling a little more of the brown sugar mixture on. Bake for an additional 15 minutes; turn broiler on high for 2 more minutes to ensure bacon is crisp on the outside. Remove from oven and place on a serving platter. Sprinkle green onions over the skewers and then the 3-4 tablespoons of soy sauce on top (optional).
Presented by: reciperealities.net
Date: 10/10/17
© 2017 WBIR.COM
