Recovery continues eight years after TVA ash spill
Dec. 22, 2016: Eight years ago, an avalanche of ash buried parts of Roane County in one of the largest environmental disasters in U.S. history. Today, county leaders say many visitors would not know a disaster occurred.
WBIR 7:49 PM. EST December 22, 2016
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wind gusts challenge firefighters in Tennessee
-
Wind fuel fires, smoke in Sevier County
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
Fires in Gatlinburg, Nov. 28, 2016
-
Putting the Vandy loss into perspective
-
Sunday Sports Talk: How loss to Vanderbilt affects Tennessee football program
-
Gusty winds with highs in the mid 60s for Monday
-
Vols fans react to "disappointing" season
-
Vols react to loss to Vanderbilt
More Stories
-
10Listens: Identifying juveniles in crimesDec 22, 2016, 6:55 p.m.
-
Great Smoky Mountains to lift campfire banDec 22, 2016, 3:31 p.m.
-
This ain't no Porta Potty: City celebrates new…Dec 22, 2016, 8:54 p.m.