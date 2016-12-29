Recovery helicopter spots lost boy in GSMNP

Search and rescue crews search for a downed single-engine aircraft in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Dec. 28, 2016. (Photo: National Park Service)

Rescue crews in a Tennessee Army National Guard helicopter working the scene of a fatal plane crash Wednesday helped find a lost 10-year-old boy in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The boy was separated from his family in the park on Wednesday afternoon, according to National Park Service spokesperson Jamie Sanders.

Park rangers went down a trail looking for the boy, and were able to find him safe.

On Wednesday, a rescue team recovered the bodies of three victims who died in a single-engine plane crash in the park. The plane crashed on Monday afternoon.

