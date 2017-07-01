Red, White and Blue Celebration kicks off holiday weekend with Chris Blue

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode 1219A -- Pictured: Chris Blue -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC) (Photo: NBC, 2017 NBCUniversal Media, LLC)

KNOXVILLE - If you're looking for a way to celebrate your holiday weekend, you can visit Market Square Saturday evening to enjoy a celebration with Chris Blue, season 12 winner of The Voice.

A musical performance by the Airlifter Brass, a quintet of the United Air Force Band of Mid-America will begin around 5 p.m. The ensemble is known for their performances at military ceremonies, concert halls and state events.



The festivities for Chris Blue will begin at 7:00 p.m. and continue until 9:00 p.m.

The Knoxville community will be able to congratulate Blue on his big win.

The event is free and open to the public. Folks are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy the music and festivities.





