Registration open for 2017 Race for the Cure

The first runner crosses the finish line at Race for the Cure.

The 2017 Komen East Tennessee Race for the Cure will be on Saturday, October 2nd at World's Fair Park. Registration opened Thursday.

This year's theme is 'More than Pink.' Susan G. Komen wants to decrease the number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent by 2026. In order to do that, officials are asking people to take action through fundraising and volunteer efforts.

75 percent of the funds raised at Race for the Cure stay local, and 25 percent goes to Komen's national priorities.

Komen East Tennessee gives out grants every year to help women get accurate and timely screenings and to help with patient assistance.

Early bird specials are underway until Labor Day. Sign up here.

