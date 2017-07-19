Regulation review could clear way for increased oil and gas drilling in National Parks

An oil pump inside the authorized boundary of Big South Fork. (Photo: WBIR)

SCOTT COUNTY - A recent executive order could clear the way for expanded oil and gas extraction in the National Parks.

East Tennessee’s National Park Service sites are no strangers to the practice. There are 326 oil and gas sites in the authorized boundary of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. There are also several wells in Obed Wild and Scenic River and Cumberland Gap National Park.

The executive order, signed by President Trump in March, orders all agency heads to “…review all existing regulations … that potentially burden the development or use of domestically produced energy resources, with particular attention to oil, natural gas, coal, and nuclear energy…”

For the National Park Service, that means the 9B regulations, which govern oil and gas practices inside the park.

Tom Blount is chief of resource management for Big South Fork and Obed Wild and Scenic River. He said of all the active wells in Big South Fork, about 150 are actually operating.

Many of the oil and gas sites in the parks were built before the Park Service took over – now, private owners retain their mineral rights, though the park service owns the land. The NPS bought the mineral rights in the gorge closer to the river, Blount said, but not further out on the plateau. Most of the wells are concentrated in the southern part of the park now.

“Big South Fork is sitting in the most mineral rich section of Tennessee,” he said. “The New River, the Cumberland Mountains and the plateau contain the majority of the oil and gas wells in the state.”

Blount said the National Park Service’s main concern in monitoring wells is protecting the watershed of the Cumberland River.

BSF’s 9B agreements require mining companies to lay out their plan for use of the site, as well as cleanup. There are also additional bonding requirements, he said, in case of a spill.





When a mine is orphaned, the park service will seal the abandoned site. Fifty-six have been closed with state and federal money, Blount said.

Private mineral rights’ owners are allowed to build access roads for equipment and personnel inside the park. Hikers can use those roads as well, but cannot bring vehicles down them.

“Essentially we’re balancing protection of park resources with their private mineral rights,” Blount said.

“It is a good compromise I believe,” said Don Barger, Southeast regional director for the National Parks Conservation Association.





Barger said Big South Fork has the most wells of any National Park in the Southeast. Lake Meredith NRA in Texas has 174 and Cuyahoga Valley in Ohio has 96, according to the NPCA.

But some worry a rollback of 9B regulations could deregulate extraction in the parks.

“It means the entire ability of the NPS to make sure that those sites are not causing harm to the National Parks,” said Barger.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) wrote a letter to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in May asking that the "common sense standards" of 9B regulations "remain untouched and intact." He was joined by Senators Tom Udall (D-New Mexico), Bill Nelson (D-Florida) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

But the NPCA believes even with deregulation, oil and gas companies might still choose not to expand inside the parks. Many of the wells in Big South Fork are low yield, Blount said.

“A National Park is not the path of least resistance, and it shouldn’t be so I wouldn’t foresee an increase in pressure to do oil and gas exploration within the boundaries of the park,” said Barger.

“Our job is to mitigate, which some people might call that a compromise,” said Blount. "But this is a unique situation, where a private individual has a private right. And my job is to look out for property that's for all Americans for generations."

A Department of Interior spokesperson said the review is still underway, and any announcement would be premature.

