Remembering our nation's heroes on Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE - The nation paused on Monday to recognize the men and women who have died in service to this country.

In Knoxville, a crowd gathered at the National Cemetery for a somber service to mark the day.

Civil War reenactors in full uniform marched, led the Pledge of Allegiance, and performed a 21 gun salute.

The Knoxville National Cemetery, established in 1863, is the final resting place for more than 9,000 United States soldiers, some dating all of the way back to the Civil War.

At the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in World's Fair Park, volunteers read the names of every service member engraved on the pylons of the memorial.

More than 6,200 veterans from 35 East Tennessee counties are remembered on the walls. There are seven different wars and several special military operations represented on the pylons. There are also 14 men who are Medal of Honor recipients.

