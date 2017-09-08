Remote Area Medical heads to Fla. to retrieve animals in storm's path

Remote Area Medical usually helps people in a crisis. Every once in a while they give animals a lift, too.

The Blount County-based group flew Friday to Lakeland, Fla., to collect animals in the middle of the likely path of Hurricane Irma. They're bringing the animals back to East Tennessee on Friday night.

RAM will keep the animals at its Rockford headquarters.

You can help make the dogs comfortable.

RAM founder Stan Brock said volunteers are being sought who can help feed them and walk them and perhaps even adopt them.

"We'd like to have people who would like to adopt these animals to come out there and carry one away to a loving home," Brock told 10News.

RAM can be reached at 865-579-2555. It's located at 2200 Stock Creek Blvd.

The organization typically offers free medical and dental care at numerous regional clinics to those who cannot afford services.

RAM also helps with disaster relief. Personnel went down to Texas after Hurricane Harvey hit to help victims there.

