Remote Area Medical honors veterans in their 14th Salute to Service

KNOXVILLE - Remote Area Medical commemorated veterans and their families while giving special recognition to Korean War veterans Saturday morning.

"We were very honored today to see many World War II veterans sitting in the front row," Founder of Remote Area Medical Stan Brock said. "We made special mention today of those in the Korean conflict. And looking at what is going on today in North Korea, it is kind of timely to remember how it was between 1950 and 1953."

RAM displayed their flagship plane and a C-47/DC-3 that flew on D-Day at the Downtown Island Airport.

"This shows the community how much they really respect what the military does," Vietnam veteran Art Hall said. "Knoxville is a very different town, they do it a lot more than a whole lot of other places."

The Tennessee Wind Symphony and Smokyland Sound Barbershop Chorus provided musical entertainment.

The event was free and open to the public.

