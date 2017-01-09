Remote Area Medical plans Knoxville clinic, seeks volunteers

Remote Area Medical clinic (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Remote Area Medical will be holding its annual free medical clinic in Knoxville on February 4 - 5 at the Jacob's Building in Chilhowee Park.

RAM depends on licensed dental, vision and medical volunteers to provide care free of charge. To meet the anticipated high demand expected in Knoxville, RAM is in need of more volunteers.

Last year RAM treated more than 7,000 people across Tennessee. A higher turnout is expected at this year's clinic because of the wildfires that tore through East Tennessee last November.

For more information on the Knoxville clinic or to volunteer visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

The Knoxville clinic will include the following services:

Dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions

Eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglass production, free eyeglasses

Women's health exams

Other medical exams and services

Gates open at Chilhowee Park on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. Volunteers will begin handing out numbered tickets at 3 a.m. Patients will be served on a first-come, first served basis.

The Jacob's Building is located at 3301 E. Magnolia Ave. in Knoxville.