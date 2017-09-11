Remote Area Medical to deliver storm aid to British Virgin Islands

Continuing its mission of helping victims in need, Blount County-based Remote Area Medical plans Wednesday to deliver aid to Hurricane Irma victims in the British Virgin Islands.

The Caribbean islands have been among the hardest hit this month by Irma. Some 20 deaths have been reported along with significant damage.

If the weather is good, the flight will take off Wednesday morning, RAM officials tell 10News.

Personnel will deliver water purifiers and food supplies in areas that were completely demolished.

RAM also dispatched helped after Hurricane Harvey struck southeast Texas recently.

Last week, it picked up 38 cats and dogs from shelters in the Tampa area.

Caribbean islands including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands have suffered some of the greatest damage from Irma. They also were hit early in the giant storm's course.

