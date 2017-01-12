Rep. aims to make ATVs legal on one Morgan Co. road

NASHVILLE - An East Tennessee lawmaker has proposed a bill that would make “off-highway” vehicles legal on one stretch of road in Morgan County.

Representative John Windle’s bill would authorize ATVs on State Route 116 in Morgan County near the Petros community. The change would affect a stretch of SR116 between its junction with State Route 62 and the town of Rocky Top, a distance of about 26 miles.

Windle said he believes the bill will help tourism in the region.

“It’s hard to travel in that part of East TN without seeing some sort of off-road enthusiasts.” He said people who use off-road trails in that area travel down the road often, to get lunch or take in some of the views there. Because ATVs are not currently allowed on the road, drivers often get pulled over.

Windle said he understands that those drivers are breaking the current law, but hopes that changing it will allow people to travel that region more and spend their money there.

“We live in a part of East Tennessee that needs development and needs tourism… We want the state to allow us to be hospitable to our visitors.”

He said he does not expect safety to be a major issue, as long as drivers follow the rules of the road.

Windle said he has not heard any complaints from his constituents.

“Everyone in Petros is in favor of this.”

He said he expects the bill to pass in the general assembly, but “you never know.”

There are several other exceptions to this rule in the state of Tennessee, including one measure that passed just last year in Rocky Top.

(© 2017 WBIR)