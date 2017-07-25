Rep. Phil Roe diagnosed with prostate cancer; prognosis 'excellent'

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: Republican Study Committee Health Care Working Group Chairman Dr. Phil Roe (R-TN) (C) introduces the RSC's "American Health Care Reform Act" during a press conference as U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers (R-NC) (L) and U.S. Rep. John Fleming (R-LA) look on at the U.S. Capitol September 18, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Republican bill is intended to replace the Obama administration's Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Phil Roe has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

According to a statement from his office on Tuesday, the early-stage prostate cancer was discovered during a routine medical examination.

"He will undergo treatment in East Tennessee during the August district work period. The prognosis is excellent, and treatment is not expected to interfere with his scheduled legislative duties," the statement reads.

Rep. Roe's offices in Kingsport, Morristown and Washington D.C. will remain open.

Roe, who is also a physician, has represented Tennessee's 1st District since 2009. He represents much of East Tennessee, including Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson and Sevier counties.

"Congressman Roe thanks East Tennesseans for the privilege of serving them, and looks forward to continuing to represent them," the statement concludes.

Praying for my friend @DrPhilRoe and wishing him a speedy recovery. He's an outstanding representative for the people of the 1st district. https://t.co/agEm0YY6r0 — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) July 25, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM