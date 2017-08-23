Repairs close Clingmans Dome tower for 2017

Clingmans Dome observation tower (Photo: WBIR)

CLINGMANS DOME - A popular pedestal for picturesque panoramas at the peak of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is closed to the public for the rest of 2017.

Crews shut down public access to begin a major rehabilitation project at the iconic Clingmans Dome observation tower on Wednesday. The parking area and the trail up to the tower will remain open during construction.

Clingmans Dome Observation Tower on Aug. 21, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

"This is going to be the first time we've been able to rehabilitate this historic tower built in 1959," said Dana Soehn, GSMNP spokesperson. "Thanks to the support of our visitors who voted online in 2016, we were able to win the competition with the National Historic Preservation Trust to give us $250,000 to help make this repair a reality. We've also been able to get some additional funds from Friends of the Smokies."

At an elevation of 6,643 feet, Clingmans Dome strands as the summit of the Great Smoky Mountains. The mountain is the highest point on the Appalachian Trail and the third-tallest peak east of the Mississippi River.

View from the overlook at the Clingmans Dome parking lot. (Photo: WBIR)

For visitors who climb the steep half-mile path from the visitor center parking lot to the summit, the tower offers an additional 45 feet to peer over the tree tops for a panoramic view of up to 100 miles on clear days.

The observation tower needs a structural facelift because it has been slowly sinking. Since 1959, the tower has dropped four inches.

Construction of the Clingmans Dome observation tower in 1959. (Photo: WBIR)

Park engineers say the shift never presented a safety issue for the more than 600,000 people who visit it every year. However, the added pressure from the slow settling has caused cosmetic stones to crumble and pop off the walls at the base of the tower. The drop also cracked a portion of concrete in a closet floor and skewed a door frame so it will not open or close properly.

"The money from this grant will let us repair the joints. We can repair some of those structural faults and some of the facing that you see where we have exposed rebar," said Soehn.

Stone masonry crushed by pressure at the base of Clingmans Dome observation tower. (Photo: WBIR)

While the tower is closed, visitors can treat their trips to Clingmans Dome like a throwback to before 1959 when people flocked to the overlooks at the parking lot and trail.

"Only the tower itself will be closed. So, we still encourage people to come up to Clingmans Dome because you can get some of those sweeping vistas," said Soehn. "We know the tower will be closed during the fall when people like to enjoy the colors. This is going to impact some of our visitors this year, but it's going to be well worth it."

1939 colored photograph of the parking area at Clingmans Dome. (McClung Historical Collection / Thompson Brothers) (Photo: WBIR)

The tower rehabilitation will be complete later this year. However, the road to Clingmans Dome closes seasonally from December through the end of March. It will likely be April 2018 before visitors can drive to Clingmans Dome when the tower is open. The tower is normally open year-round for those who walk to the summit, so some of the initial visitors to the rehabilitated tower could be hikers.

Updates on the progress of construction and general information about Clingmans Dome can be found at the national park's website.

