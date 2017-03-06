Report: Hawkins Co. woman intentionally runs over sister

Margaret Winstead, 57, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. (Photo: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)

A Hawkins County woman told an officer she intentionally ran over her sister following a disagreement at her father's home on Sunday, police said.

Margaret Winstead, 57, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, the report said.

Winstead began arguing with her sister and then decided to leave the Bulls Gap residence. Her father came out to break things up when Winstead put her vehicle in reverse and hit both victims.

The suspect told deputies that she did not know her father got in the way, but "she had intended to run over (her sister)," the report stated.

Both victims were injured in the incident. Winstead is scheduled to appear Monday in General Sessions Court.

This story originally appeared on WCYB’s website.

WCYB