Report: Sevier County housing at 99 percent capacity

Six months after deadly wildfires tore through Sevier County, a long-awaited new report shows the area contains almost no available housing.

The independent study, commissioned by the Sevier County Economic Development Council (SCEDC), shows Sevier County’s housing market is now more than 99 percent full, despite a current demand of 1,500 to 2,000 units.

SCEDC Executive Director Allen Newton said renters could find even more difficulty finding available units than the “99 percent” figure suggests.



"[We believe] we're at 100 percent occupancy, because there are waiting lists at all of our apartment complexes," Newton said. “So once someone moves out of an apartment, they immediately have someone ready to move in.”

The report was first commissioned in March 2016 -- months before wildfires swept through the area, destroying more than 2400 homes and businesses.

However, after the fires, officials requested for Hodges and Pratt Company, a Knoxville-based real estate consultant firm, to evaluate the post-fire housing needs as a part of the study.

According to the report, reasons for the ongoing housing shortage are “a combination of below average income levels, low price points in rent, high land values associated with the tourism market, lack of available services and transportation, and the topography of sites that are reasonably affordable.”

The study adds that the November wildfires only exacerbated the problem. The lack of affordable housing is forcing 44 percent of employees who work locally to live outside the county.

"We need apartments for those folks who are currently looking at apartments, but also for future workforce,” Newton said. “Because as we grow, we're going to need housing for more and more employees. So we've got to start looking ahead.”

So far in 2017, developers have sent in applications for six new projects.

SCEDC plans to use the study to determine which incentives and pilot programs could work to attract developers to the county.

