Report: Suicides increase in Tennessee

Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new report shows that suicides in Tennessee are increasing with middle-aged people being most at risk.



The report by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network shows that suicides increased by nearly 13 percent in 2015, the latest year figures are available.



Three people die on average every day in Tennessee from suicide and it is the third-leading cause of death for young people age 10 to 19.



Those who are middle age, especially white males, tend to be at the most risk, the report says, and Tennesseans aged 45 to 64 years old are more than three times more likely to die by suicide than those aged 10 to 19.



The report shows that firearms are used in roughly two-thirds of the suicides in any given year.

Suicide Prevention Resources

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Crisis Text Line: Text TN to 741741 if you're struggling with thoughts of suicide.

Additionally, the peer recovery call center is available in East Tennessee, where those who answer the hotline are have first-hand experience in the area.

"They know exactly what a caller is going through because they've gone through it themselves," said Ben Harrington, CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee.

The center can be reached at 1-865-584-9125 between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lifeline Crisis Chat: Chat online with a specialist who can provide emotional support, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention services

