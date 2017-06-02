Children swim in the LA Swim Stadium Pool on May 20, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images)

Outbreaks of a parasite infection linked to swimming pools are on the rise according to the Center for Disease Control.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that is resistant to chlorine. If ingested, it can cause a slew of stomach issues.

The CDC says that even one mouthful can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, or stomach cramps. The CDC says the number of cases have doubled in the past two years, but that could also be due to better detection methods.

In 2015, the Knox County Health Department had more than five dozen reports of the bacteria.

Health officials work to trace cryptosporidium back to the source when they have an outbreak. The CDC says the parasite is hitching a ride on poop, and that a large number is coming from the excrement of kids.

The CDC offers guidelines on how to protect yourself and others.

Here's how:

Don't swim when you have diarrhea (same applies for children)

Don't swallow swimming water

Shower before swimming

Give kids frequent bathroom breaks

The CDC is not encouraging people not to swim, only to swim smarter.

