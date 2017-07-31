Rescue dogs from Turkey named for Dolly Parton, Gatlinburg

Adopt a Golden Knoxville has welcomed two more rescue golden retrievers to East Tennessee from Turkey. (Photo: WBIR)

Adopt a Golden Knoxville has welcomed two more dogs from Turkey to East Tennessee.

The organization named these two newest dogs Dolly and Gatlin after Dolly Parton and the city of Gatlinburg.

There are hundreds of homeless golden retrievers in Turkey, and several rescue groups in the U.S. are looking to give many of them homes.

Adopt a Golden has brought several dogs from Turkey to the Knoxville area before to find them new forever homes, often giving the dogs names that reflect their new East Tennessee home.

"Whenever they come from Turkey, they actually have a passport. So they come into the country, their passports are stamped then they are able to come into the U.S. and they arrive with their passports," said Kathleen Atkins with Adopt a Golden Knoxville.



This trip to East Tennessee marks the 1,000th dog brought into the U.S. or Canada from Turkey.

Adopt a Golden is looking for homes for Dolly and Gatlin now.

