KNOXVILLE - It's an exciting time for those involved with the latest Labor of Love project in Knoxville. Residents are about to move in to homes designed specifically for them.



In August 2016, work began on a six bedroom duplex for the Sertoma Center of Knoxville that would be accessible for people with physical or mental limitations. The latest duplex is almost identical to another building the group teamed up to build in 2013 on a nearby property.

The duplex, located in East Knoxville, was built through many volunteer hours and donations by numerous local building suppliers, and through donations from the East Tennessee community.

Both living spaces in the duplex are handicap accessible. Each of the residents will have their own room. There are also bathrooms, living/dining areas and a full kitchen.

The first set of residents will begin moving into one side of the duplex during last week of January or early February.

