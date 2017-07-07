Residents unhappy with electric company spraying
July 7, 2017: Residents in Claiborne County are unhappy the Powell Valley Electric Cooperative has been spraying herbicides to kill plants under power lines, saying the spraying has also damaged plants in their own yards.
WBIR 6:15 PM. EDT July 07, 2017
